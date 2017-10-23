Leifheit AG (LEIG.DE)
LEIG.DE on Xetra
30.56EUR
23 Oct 2017
30.56EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.10 (-0.33%)
€-0.10 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€30.66
€30.66
Open
€30.64
€30.64
Day's High
€30.69
€30.69
Day's Low
€30.56
€30.56
Volume
371
371
Avg. Vol
13,227
13,227
52-wk High
€37.60
€37.60
52-wk Low
€27.47
€27.47
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|63.30
|63.30
|63.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|243.47
|244.00
|243.00
|249.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|253.50
|254.00
|252.50
|261.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.34
|1.36
|1.33
|0.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1.58
|1.68
|1.51
|0.87
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|62.10
|58.41
|3.69
|5.94
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|60.00
|58.39
|1.61
|2.68
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|57.00
|56.40
|0.60
|1.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|61.00
|64.71
|3.71
|6.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|57.70
|60.03
|2.33
|4.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|0.09
|0.03
|0.05
|62.64
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|63.30
|63.30
|64.10
|64.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|243.47
|243.47
|247.30
|247.73
|249.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|253.50
|253.50
|257.70
|257.77
|261.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.34
|1.34
|1.55
|1.37
|0.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.58
|1.58
|1.72
|1.50
|0.87
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3