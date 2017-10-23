Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 63.30 63.30 63.30 -- Year Ending Dec-17 3 243.47 244.00 243.00 249.50 Year Ending Dec-18 3 253.50 254.00 252.50 261.33 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.34 1.36 1.33 0.83 Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.58 1.68 1.51 0.87