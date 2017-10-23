Edition:
Leifheit AG (LEIG.DE)

LEIG.DE on Xetra

30.56EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€30.66
Open
€30.64
Day's High
€30.69
Day's Low
€30.56
Volume
371
Avg. Vol
13,227
52-wk High
€37.60
52-wk Low
€27.47

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 63.30 63.30 63.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3 243.47 244.00 243.00 249.50
Year Ending Dec-18 3 253.50 254.00 252.50 261.33
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.34 1.36 1.33 0.83
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.58 1.68 1.51 0.87

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 62.10 58.41 3.69 5.94
Quarter Ending Sep-16 60.00 58.39 1.61 2.68
Quarter Ending Jun-16 57.00 56.40 0.60 1.05
Quarter Ending Mar-16 61.00 64.71 3.71 6.07
Quarter Ending Sep-15 57.70 60.03 2.33 4.05
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-11 0.09 0.03 0.05 62.64

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 63.30 63.30 64.10 64.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 243.47 243.47 247.30 247.73 249.50
Year Ending Dec-18 253.50 253.50 257.70 257.77 261.33
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.34 1.34 1.55 1.37 0.83
Year Ending Dec-18 1.58 1.58 1.72 1.50 0.87

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

