Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 4,265.07 4,466.70 4,114.00 4,569.05 Year Ending Dec-18 3 4,421.50 4,722.70 4,196.00 5,151.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 7.31 7.60 6.50 8.78 Year Ending Dec-18 3 7.77 8.00 7.62 9.08