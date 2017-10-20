Edition:
Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)

LGEN.L on London Stock Exchange

268.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
268.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
14,796,887
52-wk High
279.90
52-wk Low
204.08

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 8 8
(3) HOLD 9 9 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.78 2.78 2.83 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 7,351.00 7,740.00 6,962.00 2,525.33
Year Ending Dec-18 2 7,630.00 7,950.00 7,310.00 3,116.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 24.70 31.00 19.71 21.27
Year Ending Dec-18 21 24.48 30.40 20.51 22.37
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 8.61 15.00 5.00 6.93

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,351.00 7,351.00 7,351.00 7,351.00 2,525.33
Year Ending Dec-18 7,630.00 7,630.00 7,630.00 7,630.00 3,116.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 24.70 24.70 24.45 23.30 21.27
Year Ending Dec-18 24.48 24.48 24.43 23.80 22.37

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Legal & General Group PLC News

