Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd (LHCJ.J)

LHCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,649.11ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

18.11 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
2,631.00
Open
2,650.00
Day's High
2,686.00
Day's Low
2,605.00
Volume
2,391,075
Avg. Vol
5,290,907
52-wk High
3,593.22
52-wk Low
2,305.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 5 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 5 6 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.93 2.07 2.29 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 13 20,578.60 20,824.50 20,261.90 17,826.30
Year Ending Sep-18 13 22,694.30 23,285.00 21,589.00 19,512.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 14 126.23 181.00 65.90 197.85
Year Ending Sep-18 14 156.40 173.00 137.00 224.43
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -0.19 3.50 -6.48 8.97

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 20,578.60 20,585.70 20,574.70 20,606.40 17,826.30
Year Ending Sep-18 22,694.30 22,652.50 22,592.60 22,646.10 19,512.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 126.23 126.74 128.84 128.99 197.85
Year Ending Sep-18 156.40 156.26 156.64 157.23 224.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 1 1 3 2
Year Ending Sep-18 1 1 4 1
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 1 4
Year Ending Sep-18 1 0 2 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

