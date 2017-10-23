Edition:
LafargeHolcim Maroc (LHM.CS)

LHM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

1,900.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
null1,900.00
Open
null1,900.00
Day's High
null1,900.00
Day's Low
null1,900.00
Volume
1,120
Avg. Vol
3,137
52-wk High
null2,700.00
52-wk Low
null1,750.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.67 4.00 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 8,473.87 8,943.00 8,225.00 8,681.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3 9,006.73 9,982.00 8,471.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 92.47 98.40 88.80 98.13
Year Ending Dec-18 3 98.75 106.15 93.50 102.23

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8,473.87 8,473.87 8,253.60 8,253.60 8,681.00
Year Ending Dec-18 9,006.73 9,006.73 8,567.20 8,567.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 92.47 92.47 95.43 95.43 98.13
Year Ending Dec-18 98.75 98.70 99.82 99.82 102.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

LafargeHolcim Maroc News

