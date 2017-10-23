Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 8,473.87 8,943.00 8,225.00 8,681.00 Year Ending Dec-18 3 9,006.73 9,982.00 8,471.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 92.47 98.40 88.80 98.13 Year Ending Dec-18 3 98.75 106.15 93.50 102.23