Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2,787.30 2,787.30 2,787.30 -- Year Ending Dec-17 5 9,985.02 10,595.90 9,242.00 10,208.60 Year Ending Dec-18 5 10,425.40 11,160.20 9,690.00 10,888.30 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.24 1.24 1.24 -- Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.76 2.22 1.21 1.75 Year Ending Dec-18 6 3.55 4.34 2.67 2.59