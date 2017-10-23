Edition:
Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

LMPL.L on London Stock Exchange

176.10GBp
4:07pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.40 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
176.50
Open
177.00
Day's High
177.10
Day's Low
175.30
Volume
225,380
Avg. Vol
1,396,561
52-wk High
177.10
52-wk Low
138.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 5 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.56 2.80 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 7 76.70 83.87 69.84 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 84.94 99.02 77.83 84.77
Year Ending Mar-19 8 91.05 106.24 78.59 89.47
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 9 8.17 8.30 7.98 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 8.40 8.90 8.00 8.66
Year Ending Mar-19 10 8.80 9.29 8.40 9.08
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.00 5.00 5.00 6.43

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 76.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 84.94 84.94 83.68 82.83 84.77
Year Ending Mar-19 91.05 91.05 89.78 88.55 89.47
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8.17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8.40 8.40 8.34 8.30 8.66
Year Ending Mar-19 8.80 8.80 8.80 8.76 9.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

