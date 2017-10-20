Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 481.27 503.70 453.03 501.65 Year Ending Dec-18 5 502.89 520.30 479.56 528.15 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.55 3.10 2.21 2.15 Year Ending Dec-18 5 2.80 3.30 2.54 2.43 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.50 9.50 9.50 28.70