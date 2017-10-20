Edition:
India

Solocal Group SA (LOCAL.PA)

LOCAL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

0.93EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€0.93
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,293,268
52-wk High
€1.48
52-wk Low
€0.82

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.60 2.60 2.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 783.47 802.00 771.00 775.89
Year Ending Dec-18 5 773.04 792.00 748.00 762.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.20 0.42 0.10 0.26
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.18 0.37 0.10 0.25

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 1,110.00 266.31 843.69 76.01
Quarter Ending Dec-11 285.19 282.20 2.99 1.05
Quarter Ending Sep-11 287.66 285.10 2.56 0.89
Quarter Ending Jun-11 300.77 302.65 1.88 0.63
Quarter Ending Mar-11 235.54 231.60 3.94 1.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 783.47 783.47 783.47 784.81 775.89
Year Ending Dec-18 773.04 773.04 773.04 779.25 762.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.18 0.26
Year Ending Dec-18 0.18 0.18 0.19 0.18 0.25

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Solocal Group SA News

» More LOCAL.PA News