Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)
LOGO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
56.60TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|45.00
|45.00
|45.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|247.67
|282.00
|189.00
|218.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|281.00
|328.00
|234.00
|264.01
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2.41
|2.41
|2.41
|2.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|3.53
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|60.00
|63.32
|3.32
|5.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|52.00
|50.81
|1.19
|2.29
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|78.00
|79.97
|1.97
|2.52
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|49.00
|37.50
|11.50
|23.47
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|36.00
|39.75
|3.75
|10.43
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|45.00
|45.00
|45.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|247.67
|247.67
|247.67
|247.67
|218.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|281.00
|281.00
|281.00
|281.00
|264.01
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.41
|2.41
|2.41
|2.41
|2.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|3.53
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0