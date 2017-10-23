Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 11 1,095.69 1,265.02 1,001.17 1,103.74 Year Ending Sep-18 10 1,112.65 1,207.89 974.19 1,173.78 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 10 -0.32 -0.12 -0.85 0.04 Year Ending Sep-18 11 -0.11 0.10 -0.37 0.20