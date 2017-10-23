Lookers PLC (LOOK.L)
LOOK.L on London Stock Exchange
101.00GBp
4:03pm IST
101.00GBp
4:03pm IST
Change (% chg)
-6.75 (-6.26%)
-6.75 (-6.26%)
Prev Close
107.75
107.75
Open
103.75
103.75
Day's High
107.50
107.50
Day's Low
100.00
100.00
Volume
441,180
441,180
Avg. Vol
545,361
545,361
52-wk High
136.68
136.68
52-wk Low
96.25
96.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.17
|1.17
|1.17
|1.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|4,452.65
|4,700.00
|4,243.01
|4,426.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|4,591.28
|4,900.00
|4,368.46
|4,472.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|14.90
|15.50
|13.50
|17.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|15.62
|16.30
|14.40
|17.87
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,452.65
|4,452.65
|4,452.65
|4,437.11
|4,426.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,591.28
|4,591.28
|4,591.28
|4,548.26
|4,472.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14.90
|14.90
|14.90
|14.95
|17.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15.62
|15.62
|15.62
|15.67
|17.87
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0