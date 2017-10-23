Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 6 916.92 945.40 889.00 828.51 Year Ending Dec-18 6 956.42 983.00 927.00 863.76 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 6 9.47 10.27 7.00 20.89 Year Ending Dec-18 6 10.50 11.68 7.76 23.20 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.60 3.60 3.60 --