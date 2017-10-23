Edition:
Laird PLC (LRD.L)

LRD.L on London Stock Exchange

145.75GBp
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
145.25
Open
145.50
Day's High
146.00
Day's Low
145.25
Volume
868,609
Avg. Vol
998,930
52-wk High
157.50
52-wk Low
95.12

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 916.92 945.40 889.00 828.51
Year Ending Dec-18 6 956.42 983.00 927.00 863.76
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 9.47 10.27 7.00 20.89
Year Ending Dec-18 6 10.50 11.68 7.76 23.20
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.60 3.60 3.60 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 916.92 916.92 916.92 899.11 828.51
Year Ending Dec-18 956.42 956.42 956.42 936.37 863.76
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9.47 9.47 9.47 9.28 20.89
Year Ending Dec-18 10.50 10.50 10.50 10.04 23.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Laird PLC News

