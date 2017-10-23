Edition:
India

Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

LRE.L on London Stock Exchange

672.00GBp
4:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
672.00
Open
672.50
Day's High
674.00
Day's Low
668.00
Volume
47,106
Avg. Vol
404,574
52-wk High
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.12 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 8 8 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 5 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.31 3.31 3.29 3.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 106.00 106.00 106.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 550.52 627.00 445.34 602.73
Year Ending Dec-18 11 553.03 659.00 446.48 617.59
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.12 0.20 0.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.42 0.69 -0.40 0.63
Year Ending Dec-18 16 0.58 0.67 0.43 0.62
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -7.69 1.00 -11.80 -12.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 218.50 133.00 85.50 39.13
Quarter Ending Dec-16 96.80 95.10 1.70 1.76
Quarter Ending Sep-16 115.00 108.20 6.80 5.91
Quarter Ending Jun-16 191.32 199.80 8.48 4.43
Quarter Ending Mar-16 238.00 230.80 7.20 3.03
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.15 0.19 0.04 26.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.17 0.15 0.02 13.24
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.17 0.25 0.08 49.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.19 0.21 0.02 10.53
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.17 0.16 0.01 3.21

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 106.00 106.00 137.00 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 550.52 544.88 536.15 544.47 602.73
Year Ending Dec-18 553.03 547.58 536.03 544.34 617.59
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.17 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.42 0.59 0.62 0.62 0.63
Year Ending Dec-18 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.59 0.62

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Lancashire Holdings Ltd News

