Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)
LRE.L on London Stock Exchange
672.00GBp
4:05pm IST
672.00GBp
4:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
672.00
672.00
Open
672.50
672.50
Day's High
674.00
674.00
Day's Low
668.00
668.00
Volume
47,106
47,106
Avg. Vol
404,574
404,574
52-wk High
775.00
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00
608.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.12
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.31
|3.31
|3.29
|3.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|106.00
|106.00
|106.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|550.52
|627.00
|445.34
|602.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|553.03
|659.00
|446.48
|617.59
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.12
|0.20
|0.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|0.42
|0.69
|-0.40
|0.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|0.58
|0.67
|0.43
|0.62
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|-7.69
|1.00
|-11.80
|-12.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|218.50
|133.00
|85.50
|39.13
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|96.80
|95.10
|1.70
|1.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|115.00
|108.20
|6.80
|5.91
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|191.32
|199.80
|8.48
|4.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|238.00
|230.80
|7.20
|3.03
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.15
|0.19
|0.04
|26.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.17
|0.15
|0.02
|13.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.17
|0.25
|0.08
|49.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.19
|0.21
|0.02
|10.53
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.17
|0.16
|0.01
|3.21
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|106.00
|106.00
|137.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|550.52
|544.88
|536.15
|544.47
|602.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|553.03
|547.58
|536.03
|544.34
|617.59
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.17
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.42
|0.59
|0.62
|0.62
|0.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|0.59
|0.62
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|3
|2
