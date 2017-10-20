Edition:
London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)

LSE.L on London Stock Exchange

3,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,849.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
704,449
52-wk High
4,069.00
52-wk Low
2,611.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 174.20 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 7 6
(3) HOLD 6 6 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.27 2.21 2.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 1,919.80 1,919.80 1,919.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15 1,873.95 1,941.59 1,749.60 1,634.29
Year Ending Dec-18 15 2,085.46 2,164.00 1,917.50 1,745.72
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 174.20 174.20 174.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 147.91 156.67 141.79 144.80
Year Ending Dec-18 15 172.26 187.98 146.55 161.27
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 16.89 18.40 14.10 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 161.00 190.20 29.20 18.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1,919.80 1,919.80 1,919.80 1,919.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,873.95 1,861.66 1,848.50 1,834.21 1,634.29
Year Ending Dec-18 2,085.46 2,058.48 2,053.27 2,034.04 1,745.72
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 174.20 174.20 174.20 174.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 147.91 148.71 148.46 148.56 144.80
Year Ending Dec-18 172.26 173.05 171.88 170.68 161.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 5 2
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 6 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 4 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 4 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

