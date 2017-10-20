London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)
LSE.L on London Stock Exchange
3,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
3,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,849.00
3,849.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
704,449
704,449
52-wk High
4,069.00
4,069.00
52-wk Low
2,611.00
2,611.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|174.20
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.27
|2.21
|2.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|1,919.80
|1,919.80
|1,919.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|1,873.95
|1,941.59
|1,749.60
|1,634.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|2,085.46
|2,164.00
|1,917.50
|1,745.72
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|174.20
|174.20
|174.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|147.91
|156.67
|141.79
|144.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|172.26
|187.98
|146.55
|161.27
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|16.89
|18.40
|14.10
|--
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|161.00
|190.20
|29.20
|18.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1,919.80
|1,919.80
|1,919.80
|1,919.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,873.95
|1,861.66
|1,848.50
|1,834.21
|1,634.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,085.46
|2,058.48
|2,053.27
|2,034.04
|1,745.72
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|174.20
|174.20
|174.20
|174.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|147.91
|148.71
|148.46
|148.56
|144.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|172.26
|173.05
|171.88
|170.68
|161.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|5
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|6
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|4
|2
