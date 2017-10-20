Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 1,919.80 1,919.80 1,919.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 1,873.95 1,941.59 1,749.60 1,634.29 Year Ending Dec-18 15 2,085.46 2,164.00 1,917.50 1,745.72 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 174.20 174.20 174.20 -- Year Ending Dec-17 14 147.91 156.67 141.79 144.80 Year Ending Dec-18 15 172.26 187.98 146.55 161.27 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 16.89 18.40 14.10 --