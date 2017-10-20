Edition:
Alten SA (LTEN.PA)

LTEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

74.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€74.58
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
33,229
52-wk High
€82.06
52-wk Low
€58.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.36 2.45 2.45 2.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 1,953.06 1,982.00 1,918.00 1,840.45
Year Ending Dec-18 9 2,079.74 2,131.00 2,041.20 1,934.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 3.96 4.29 3.69 4.01
Year Ending Dec-18 9 4.43 4.73 4.10 4.29
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.40 10.40 10.40 8.06

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 251.37 253.60 2.23 0.89
Quarter Ending Jun-11 263.50 269.40 5.90 2.24
Quarter Ending Mar-11 251.30 261.50 10.20 4.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,953.06 1,953.06 1,946.62 1,946.62 1,840.45
Year Ending Dec-18 2,079.74 2,079.74 2,057.15 2,057.15 1,934.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.96 3.96 3.96 3.96 4.01
Year Ending Dec-18 4.43 4.43 4.43 4.43 4.29

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 7 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 8 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 5 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

