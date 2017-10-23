Edition:
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVLS.NS)

LVLS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

154.75INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.70 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
Rs153.05
Open
Rs152.55
Day's High
Rs155.25
Day's Low
Rs152.55
Volume
874,956
Avg. Vol
789,415
52-wk High
Rs210.00
52-wk Low
Rs125.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.71 1.71 1.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 6 12,122.30 12,659.00 11,245.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 15,046.10 15,333.00 14,256.00 13,556.00
Year Ending Mar-19 6 17,585.90 18,665.00 17,202.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6 13.57 14.40 12.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 13.17 15.80 8.10 15.98
Year Ending Mar-19 6 17.12 22.70 10.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,779.00 3,185.70 406.70 14.63
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,715.00 2,667.69 47.31 1.74
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2,725.00 2,652.11 72.89 2.67
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2,486.00 2,364.02 121.98 4.91
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2,333.00 2,240.22 92.78 3.98

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 12,122.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15,046.10 15,048.80 15,014.00 15,014.00 13,556.00
Year Ending Mar-19 17,585.90 17,727.50 17,564.10 17,564.10 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 1 1
Earnings

