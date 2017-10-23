Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA (LWBP.WA)
LWBP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
71.50PLN
71.50PLN
Change (% chg)
-1.00zł (-1.38%)
Prev Close
72.50zł
Open
72.50zł
Day's High
72.50zł
Day's Low
70.05zł
Volume
6,258
Avg. Vol
18,059
52-wk High
84.15zł
52-wk Low
59.00zł
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.22
|3.22
|3.38
|3.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|521.00
|521.00
|521.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|1,815.90
|1,908.00
|1,770.00
|1,767.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1,902.60
|2,010.80
|1,743.00
|1,834.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|6.07
|7.10
|5.06
|4.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|7.22
|8.70
|3.94
|6.35
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|428.40
|436.92
|8.52
|1.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|450.75
|465.17
|14.42
|3.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|466.30
|471.88
|5.58
|1.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|432.80
|465.44
|32.64
|7.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|411.00
|428.38
|17.38
|4.23
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|521.00
|521.00
|--
|467.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,815.90
|1,815.90
|1,795.05
|1,774.91
|1,767.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,902.60
|1,902.60
|1,885.84
|1,856.19
|1,834.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6.07
|6.07
|5.65
|5.15
|4.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7.22
|7.22
|7.00
|6.27
|6.35
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0