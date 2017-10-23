Edition:
Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA (LWBP.WA)

LWBP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

71.50PLN
6:35pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.00zł (-1.38%)
Prev Close
72.50zł
Open
72.50zł
Day's High
72.50zł
Day's Low
70.05zł
Volume
6,258
Avg. Vol
18,059
52-wk High
84.15zł
52-wk Low
59.00zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.22 3.22 3.38 3.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 521.00 521.00 521.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1,815.90 1,908.00 1,770.00 1,767.82
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,902.60 2,010.80 1,743.00 1,834.86
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 6.07 7.10 5.06 4.43
Year Ending Dec-18 9 7.22 8.70 3.94 6.35

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 428.40 436.92 8.52 1.99
Quarter Ending Mar-17 450.75 465.17 14.42 3.20
Quarter Ending Dec-16 466.30 471.88 5.58 1.20
Quarter Ending Sep-16 432.80 465.44 32.64 7.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 411.00 428.38 17.38 4.23

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 521.00 521.00 -- 467.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,815.90 1,815.90 1,795.05 1,774.91 1,767.82
Year Ending Dec-18 1,902.60 1,902.60 1,885.84 1,856.19 1,834.86
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6.07 6.07 5.65 5.15 4.43
Year Ending Dec-18 7.22 7.22 7.00 6.27 6.35

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

