Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)
MAB.L on London Stock Exchange
247.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
247.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.20%)
-0.50 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
247.80
247.80
Open
246.60
246.60
Day's High
249.00
249.00
Day's Low
243.60
243.60
Volume
256,026
256,026
Avg. Vol
494,141
494,141
52-wk High
293.00
293.00
52-wk Low
218.00
218.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|1
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|8
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.20
|3.00
|3.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|14
|2,131.13
|2,176.00
|2,091.00
|2,127.77
|Year Ending Sep-18
|14
|2,142.83
|2,212.47
|2,078.00
|2,171.15
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|16
|34.35
|35.92
|32.13
|35.94
|Year Ending Sep-18
|16
|34.11
|36.10
|30.45
|37.71
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|0.65
|1.60
|-0.30
|2.60
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2,131.13
|2,131.13
|2,135.39
|2,124.52
|2,127.77
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2,142.83
|2,142.83
|2,150.41
|2,136.46
|2,171.15
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|34.35
|34.35
|34.31
|34.41
|35.94
|Year Ending Sep-18
|34.11
|34.11
|34.21
|34.47
|37.71
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|4
