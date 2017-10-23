Magma Fincorp Ltd (MAGM.NS)
MAGM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
172.55INR
3:40pm IST
172.55INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.35 (-1.90%)
Rs-3.35 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs175.90
Rs175.90
Open
Rs177.45
Rs177.45
Day's High
Rs177.45
Rs177.45
Day's Low
Rs170.75
Rs170.75
Volume
77,064
77,064
Avg. Vol
331,993
331,993
52-wk High
Rs192.00
Rs192.00
52-wk Low
Rs85.50
Rs85.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|-4.30
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|3.00
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|12,705.50
|12,768.00
|12,643.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|12,481.50
|13,063.00
|11,900.00
|15,223.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|13,715.50
|14,631.00
|12,800.00
|17,096.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|-4.30
|-4.30
|-4.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|9.00
|9.60
|8.20
|12.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|13.63
|15.50
|11.60
|18.50
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,061.00
|3,084.63
|23.63
|0.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,622.55
|3,099.71
|1,522.84
|32.94
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|3,100.00
|3,147.45
|47.45
|1.53
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|2,700.00
|3,017.00
|317.00
|11.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|3,200.00
|3,056.43
|143.57
|4.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.80
|1.90
|0.10
|5.56
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-4.30
|-4.81
|0.51
|-11.86
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.10
|1.57
|0.53
|25.24
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.17
|2.12
|0.05
|2.45
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.10
|1.97
|0.13
|6.19
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12,705.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12,481.50
|12,481.50
|12,481.50
|11,900.00
|15,223.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13,715.50
|13,715.50
|13,715.50
|12,800.00
|17,096.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-4.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|8.70
|12.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13.63
|13.63
|13.63
|12.70
|18.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 11
- RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 31
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp completes buying 26 pct shares of Magma ITL Finance
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp gets members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co