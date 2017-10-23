Edition:
Magma Fincorp Ltd (MAGM.NS)

MAGM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

172.55INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.35 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs175.90
Open
Rs177.45
Day's High
Rs177.45
Day's Low
Rs170.75
Volume
77,064
Avg. Vol
331,993
52-wk High
Rs192.00
52-wk Low
Rs85.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -4.30 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 3.00 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 12,705.50 12,768.00 12,643.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 12,481.50 13,063.00 11,900.00 15,223.30
Year Ending Mar-19 2 13,715.50 14,631.00 12,800.00 17,096.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 -4.30 -4.30 -4.30 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 1.50 1.50 1.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 9.00 9.60 8.20 12.94
Year Ending Mar-19 3 13.63 15.50 11.60 18.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.60 11.60 11.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,061.00 3,084.63 23.63 0.77
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,622.55 3,099.71 1,522.84 32.94
Quarter Ending Sep-15 3,100.00 3,147.45 47.45 1.53
Quarter Ending Jun-15 2,700.00 3,017.00 317.00 11.74
Quarter Ending Mar-15 3,200.00 3,056.43 143.57 4.49
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.80 1.90 0.10 5.56
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -4.30 -4.81 0.51 -11.86
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.10 1.57 0.53 25.24
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.17 2.12 0.05 2.45
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.10 1.97 0.13 6.19

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 12,705.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12,481.50 12,481.50 12,481.50 11,900.00 15,223.30
Year Ending Mar-19 13,715.50 13,715.50 13,715.50 12,800.00 17,096.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -4.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 1.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.00 9.00 9.00 8.70 12.94
Year Ending Mar-19 13.63 13.63 13.63 12.70 18.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Magma Fincorp Ltd News

