Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MAHH.NS)

MAHH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

376.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.70 (-2.51%)
Prev Close
Rs386.45
Open
Rs386.00
Day's High
Rs386.00
Day's Low
Rs375.10
Volume
49,310
Avg. Vol
96,510
52-wk High
Rs490.00
52-wk Low
Rs240.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.14 1.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2,900.00 2,900.00 2,900.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 21,572.30 22,596.00 19,810.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 24,288.00 24,589.00 24,035.00 23,994.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 26,551.00 27,025.00 26,258.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 11.16 11.67 10.73 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 13.23 14.20 12.10 14.31
Year Ending Mar-19 3 15.63 16.80 13.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,500.00 2,478.08 21.92 0.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,900.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 21,572.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 24,288.00 24,288.00 24,288.00 24,288.00 23,994.00
Year Ending Mar-19 26,551.00 26,551.00 26,551.00 26,551.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 11.16 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 13.23 13.23 13.23 13.23 14.31
Year Ending Mar-19 15.63 15.63 15.63 15.63 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

