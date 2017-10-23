Edition:
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.BO)

MAHM.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,381.70INR
9:39am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.25 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs1,374.45
Open
Rs1,375.30
Day's High
Rs1,391.95
Day's Low
Rs1,375.30
Volume
7,581
Avg. Vol
98,553
52-wk High
Rs1,459.50
52-wk Low
Rs1,141.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 10.44 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 12 11 11 10
(2) OUTPERFORM 24 26 27 27
(3) HOLD 5 5 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.91 1.93 1.98

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 110,237.00 188,301.00 94,402.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 130,093.00 130,093.00 130,093.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 37 426,045.00 462,190.00 403,932.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 40 489,599.00 543,076.00 455,340.00 526,096.00
Year Ending Mar-19 40 555,680.00 639,797.00 512,657.00 587,835.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 10.44 13.26 7.70 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 24.04 32.99 15.09 --
Year Ending Mar-17 39 57.69 70.02 52.29 --
Year Ending Mar-18 41 66.93 81.00 57.60 73.07
Year Ending Mar-19 41 77.57 94.00 62.79 80.79
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 27.21 68.20 10.60 16.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 112,522.00 115,757.00 3,235.29 2.88
Quarter Ending Mar-17 110,237.00 111,252.00 1,014.07 0.92
Quarter Ending Dec-16 110,078.00 108,600.00 1,477.68 1.34
Quarter Ending Sep-16 105,295.00 104,117.00 1,178.34 1.12
Quarter Ending Jun-16 111,756.00 121,597.00 9,841.64 8.81
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 17.99 12.85 5.14 28.56
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10.44 10.60 0.16 1.57
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13.92 12.62 1.30 9.36
Quarter Ending Sep-16 16.48 18.73 2.25 13.65
Quarter Ending Jun-16 15.12 15.38 0.26 1.74

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 110,237.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 130,093.00 130,093.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 426,045.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 489,599.00 490,194.00 489,208.00 489,128.00 526,096.00
Year Ending Mar-19 555,680.00 555,654.00 554,711.00 555,286.00 587,835.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10.44 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 24.04 24.04 32.69 32.69 --
Year Ending Mar-17 57.69 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 66.93 66.78 66.88 66.91 73.07
Year Ending Mar-19 77.57 77.42 77.53 77.72 80.79

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 2 2

