Max India Ltd (MAID.NS)

MAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

135.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.90 (-2.09%)
Prev Close
Rs138.45
Open
Rs139.25
Day's High
Rs139.25
Day's Low
Rs135.10
Volume
44,627
Avg. Vol
243,766
52-wk High
Rs164.40
52-wk Low
Rs120.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6,787.00 6,787.00 6,787.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 25,174.00 25,174.00 25,174.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 28,905.50 29,644.00 28,167.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 33,040.50 34,105.00 31,976.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 0.30 0.30 0.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0.74 1.08 0.40 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 1.18 1.57 0.80 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,787.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 25,174.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 28,905.50 28,905.50 28,905.50 29,644.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 33,040.50 33,040.50 33,040.50 34,105.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 0.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0.74 0.74 0.74 -0.50 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1.18 1.18 1.18 1.30 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Max India Ltd News

