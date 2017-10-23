Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 2,947.00 3,272.00 2,649.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 4,320.00 4,320.00 4,320.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 7,117.03 7,802.00 5,885.12 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 9,798.99 11,226.00 8,963.90 11,144.80 Year Ending Mar-19 7 13,464.20 15,200.00 10,846.30 13,654.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2.92 2.95 2.90 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 6.55 7.65 5.39 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 9.04 10.00 8.27 10.77 Year Ending Mar-19 7 12.94 15.30 10.48 14.47