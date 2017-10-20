Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,540.14 1,573.00 1,497.00 1,371.44 Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,610.36 1,657.00 1,570.95 1,427.58 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 1.57 1.79 1.49 1.29 Year Ending Dec-18 8 1.76 1.93 1.64 1.47 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 28.70 28.70 28.70 25.30