Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)
MAXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
575.65INR
23 Oct 2017
575.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs14.35 (+2.56%)
Rs14.35 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
Rs561.30
Rs561.30
Open
Rs566.65
Rs566.65
Day's High
Rs577.95
Rs577.95
Day's Low
Rs564.05
Rs564.05
Volume
531,612
531,612
Avg. Vol
766,383
766,383
52-wk High
Rs683.95
Rs683.95
52-wk Low
Rs485.95
Rs485.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.78
|1.78
|1.88
|1.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|153,074.00
|183,935.00
|137,477.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|165,540.00
|210,110.00
|124,376.00
|160,669.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|175,993.00
|197,120.00
|145,417.00
|167,693.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|11.52
|12.19
|10.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|16.34
|20.60
|12.93
|12.34
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|20.21
|27.80
|14.29
|12.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|153,074.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|165,540.00
|165,540.00
|165,540.00
|179,261.00
|160,669.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|175,993.00
|175,993.00
|175,993.00
|191,282.00
|167,693.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- MEDIA-Max Financial Services in talks with Aditya Birla for merger of life insurance businesses - Economic Times
- BUZZ-India's Max Financial jumps on block deals
- Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in India's Max Financial
- Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in India's Max Financial
- Goldman units to sell up to $110 mln stake in India's Max Financial