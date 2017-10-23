Edition:
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)

MAYU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

418.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.25 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs412.35
Open
Rs413.95
Day's High
Rs422.95
Day's Low
Rs405.00
Volume
87,790
Avg. Vol
173,814
52-wk High
Rs445.00
52-wk Low
Rs311.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 1 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.60 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 4,914.00 4,925.00 4,899.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 5,331.50 5,338.00 5,325.00 6,402.53
Year Ending Mar-19 2 6,037.00 6,056.00 6,018.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 17.77 18.10 17.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 19.20 19.80 18.60 25.05
Year Ending Mar-19 2 21.75 22.80 20.70 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,266.00 1,143.12 122.88 9.71
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1,392.00 1,172.30 219.70 15.78
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1,380.23 1,334.25 45.98 3.33
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1,385.00 1,259.25 125.75 9.08
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1,290.88 1,223.79 67.09 5.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 4.39 4.30 0.09 2.05
Quarter Ending Sep-15 4.29 4.28 0.01 0.23
Quarter Ending Jun-15 3.98 3.49 0.49 12.31
Quarter Ending Mar-15 4.80 3.97 0.83 17.29
Quarter Ending Dec-12 2.99 3.10 0.11 3.60

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4,914.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5,331.50 5,331.50 5,413.67 5,553.33 6,402.53
Year Ending Mar-19 6,037.00 6,037.00 6,113.67 6,533.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 17.77 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 19.20 19.20 19.27 19.63 25.05
Year Ending Mar-19 21.75 21.75 21.80 22.80 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

