Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)
MBFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
675.90INR
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs26.30 (+4.05%)
Prev Close
Rs649.60
Open
Rs649.60
Day's High
Rs722.20
Day's Low
Rs645.85
Volume
318,368
Avg. Vol
83,993
52-wk High
Rs722.20
52-wk Low
Rs465.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|9.59
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|7
|5
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|8
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.74
|2.74
|2.72
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|16
|15,287.60
|15,821.90
|15,059.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|15,360.00
|15,360.00
|15,360.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|61,014.40
|61,564.20
|59,370.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22
|63,327.80
|65,094.00
|61,059.00
|68,427.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23
|69,431.00
|73,129.00
|64,962.00
|74,473.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12
|9.59
|10.20
|9.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|10.41
|11.13
|9.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22
|39.26
|42.70
|37.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|23
|40.34
|44.30
|37.70
|42.72
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23
|45.60
|53.80
|41.50
|46.54
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14,795.70
|15,359.70
|563.97
|3.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,287.60
|15,059.30
|228.31
|1.49
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|15,354.40
|15,361.00
|6.60
|0.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15,341.50
|15,176.50
|165.07
|1.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|15,248.30
|15,166.80
|81.57
|0.53
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9.29
|9.08
|0.21
|2.22
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9.59
|9.18
|0.41
|4.25
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9.34
|9.70
|0.36
|3.87
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9.64
|10.28
|0.64
|6.59
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|9.22
|9.72
|0.50
|5.41
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,287.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|15,360.00
|15,360.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|61,014.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|63,327.80
|63,224.10
|63,155.10
|63,155.10
|68,427.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|69,431.00
|69,340.90
|69,142.60
|69,142.60
|74,473.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9.59
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|10.41
|10.41
|11.13
|11.13
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39.26
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|40.34
|40.32
|40.63
|40.68
|42.72
|Year Ending Mar-19
|45.60
|45.63
|45.38
|45.46
|46.54
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|1
|3
|2