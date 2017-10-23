Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)
MCEI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,090.35INR
23 Oct 2017
1,090.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.25 (-0.48%)
Rs-5.25 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs1,095.60
Rs1,095.60
Open
Rs1,090.25
Rs1,090.25
Day's High
Rs1,111.90
Rs1,111.90
Day's Low
Rs1,080.50
Rs1,080.50
Volume
325,357
325,357
Avg. Vol
269,959
269,959
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs930.10
Rs930.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|574.00
|574.00
|574.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|727.00
|727.00
|727.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|3,076.00
|3,883.00
|2,386.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|3,172.36
|4,256.25
|2,615.00
|4,255.09
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|4,459.90
|7,151.00
|3,365.00
|5,268.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|26.44
|28.10
|24.93
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|29.58
|32.51
|27.20
|37.36
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|40.64
|52.80
|30.60
|46.28
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|867.35
|614.02
|253.33
|29.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|1,437.50
|1,299.27
|138.23
|9.62
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|1,283.00
|1,364.26
|81.26
|6.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|574.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|727.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,076.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,172.36
|3,203.98
|3,203.98
|3,625.11
|4,255.09
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,459.90
|4,536.85
|4,535.75
|4,640.66
|5,268.12
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings