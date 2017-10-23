McLeod Russel India Ltd (MCLE.NS)
MCLE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
160.90INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.95 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs159.95
Open
Rs160.90
Day's High
Rs163.65
Day's Low
Rs159.55
Volume
95,121
Avg. Vol
130,051
52-wk High
Rs196.60
52-wk Low
Rs137.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|19,150.50
|19,545.00
|18,756.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|20,382.00
|20,382.00
|20,382.00
|20,878.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|21,675.00
|21,675.00
|21,675.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|11.80
|11.80
|11.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|13.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|8.80
|8.80
|8.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|4,753.00
|4,907.90
|154.90
|3.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|4,825.00
|4,341.20
|483.80
|10.03
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|4,946.00
|4,390.60
|555.40
|11.23
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19,150.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20,382.00
|20,382.00
|20,382.00
|20,382.00
|20,878.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21,675.00
|21,675.00
|21,675.00
|21,675.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|13.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8.80
|8.80
|8.80
|8.80
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to dispose of Bhatpara tea estate for 132.1 mln rupees
- RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 14
- BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD
- BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India June-qtr loss narrows
- BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV