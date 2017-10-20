Maisons du Monde SA (MDM.PA)
MDM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
36.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
36.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€36.75
€36.75
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
68,874
68,874
52-wk High
€38.58
€38.58
52-wk Low
€23.08
€23.08
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|6
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.64
|1.60
|1.62
|1.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|1,040.26
|1,056.59
|1,020.00
|991.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1,187.61
|1,218.00
|1,155.13
|1,128.52
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|1.56
|1.74
|1.30
|1.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1.76
|2.00
|1.52
|1.57
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|213.00
|228.80
|15.80
|7.42
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|200.34
|204.00
|3.66
|1.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|184.00
|200.30
|16.30
|8.86
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,040.26
|1,038.73
|1,036.40
|1,040.02
|991.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,187.61
|1,187.12
|1,178.88
|1,182.11
|1,128.52
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.56
|1.56
|1.55
|1.53
|1.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.76
|1.74
|1.71
|1.68
|1.57
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|1