Edition:
India

Maisons du Monde SA (MDM.PA)

MDM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

36.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€36.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
68,874
52-wk High
€38.58
52-wk Low
€23.08

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 6 5 5
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.64 1.60 1.62 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 1,040.26 1,056.59 1,020.00 991.47
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1,187.61 1,218.00 1,155.13 1,128.52
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 1.56 1.74 1.30 1.39
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.76 2.00 1.52 1.57

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 213.00 228.80 15.80 7.42
Quarter Ending Sep-16 200.34 204.00 3.66 1.83
Quarter Ending Jun-16 184.00 200.30 16.30 8.86

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,040.26 1,038.73 1,036.40 1,040.02 991.47
Year Ending Dec-18 1,187.61 1,187.12 1,178.88 1,182.11 1,128.52
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.56 1.56 1.55 1.53 1.39
Year Ending Dec-18 1.76 1.74 1.71 1.68 1.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Maisons du Monde SA News