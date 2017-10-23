Mediclinic International PLC (MEIJ.J)
MEIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,289.42ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.17
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|47,213.50
|48,783.40
|45,178.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|50,869.10
|56,232.50
|48,823.00
|58,390.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|51,693.10
|58,620.70
|47,472.50
|63,085.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|548.77
|569.30
|533.36
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|592.64
|676.32
|530.82
|969.28
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|664.71
|734.41
|583.96
|1,119.59
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|12.55
|13.40
|11.70
|20.50
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|47,213.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|50,869.10
|50,869.10
|50,669.10
|50,840.20
|58,390.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|51,693.10
|51,693.10
|51,693.10
|51,780.90
|63,085.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|548.77
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|592.64
|592.64
|578.58
|578.58
|969.28
|Year Ending Mar-19
|664.71
|664.71
|662.17
|662.17
|1,119.59
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
