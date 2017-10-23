Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 5 47,213.50 48,783.40 45,178.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 50,869.10 56,232.50 48,823.00 58,390.90 Year Ending Mar-19 5 51,693.10 58,620.70 47,472.50 63,085.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 4 548.77 569.30 533.36 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 592.64 676.32 530.82 969.28 Year Ending Mar-19 4 664.71 734.41 583.96 1,119.59 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 12.55 13.40 11.70 20.50