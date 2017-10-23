Edition:
Mediclinic International PLC (MEIJ.J)

MEIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,289.42ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-287.58 (-2.48%)
Prev Close
11,577.00
Open
11,492.00
Day's High
11,728.00
Day's Low
11,211.00
Volume
1,578,725
Avg. Vol
948,136
52-wk High
15,820.00
52-wk Low
11,206.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.40 2.40 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 47,213.50 48,783.40 45,178.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 50,869.10 56,232.50 48,823.00 58,390.90
Year Ending Mar-19 5 51,693.10 58,620.70 47,472.50 63,085.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 548.77 569.30 533.36 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 592.64 676.32 530.82 969.28
Year Ending Mar-19 4 664.71 734.41 583.96 1,119.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 12.55 13.40 11.70 20.50

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 47,213.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 50,869.10 50,869.10 50,669.10 50,840.20 58,390.90
Year Ending Mar-19 51,693.10 51,693.10 51,693.10 51,780.90 63,085.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 548.77 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 592.64 592.64 578.58 578.58 969.28
Year Ending Mar-19 664.71 664.71 662.17 662.17 1,119.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Mediclinic International PLC News

