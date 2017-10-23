Merck Ltd (MERK.NS)
MERK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,159.60INR
23 Oct 2017
1,159.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.60 (-0.99%)
Rs-11.60 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
Rs1,171.20
Rs1,171.20
Open
Rs1,160.00
Rs1,160.00
Day's High
Rs1,179.00
Rs1,179.00
Day's Low
Rs1,125.05
Rs1,125.05
Volume
18,159
18,159
Avg. Vol
20,176
20,176
52-wk High
Rs1,318.00
Rs1,318.00
52-wk Low
Rs740.15
Rs740.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|11,313.50
|11,317.00
|11,310.00
|11,496.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|12,401.20
|12,710.00
|12,054.70
|13,576.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|55.40
|58.20
|52.60
|44.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|64.52
|68.20
|58.96
|59.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,493.00
|2,516.09
|23.09
|0.93
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,520.00
|2,435.97
|84.03
|3.33
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,686.64
|2,400.08
|286.55
|10.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,679.84
|2,628.47
|51.37
|1.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,310.00
|2,129.01
|180.99
|7.84
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|11.57
|10.97
|0.60
|5.19
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9.66
|16.59
|6.93
|71.74
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|7.62
|10.16
|2.54
|33.33
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|7.58
|0.65
|6.93
|91.42
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|11.81
|10.59
|1.22
|10.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11,313.50
|11,162.30
|11,162.30
|11,162.30
|11,496.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12,401.20
|12,401.20
|12,401.20
|12,401.20
|13,576.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|55.40
|54.55
|54.55
|54.55
|44.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|64.52
|64.52
|64.52
|64.52
|59.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0