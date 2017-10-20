Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)
MERL.L on London Stock Exchange
375.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
375.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
375.00
375.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,995,973
2,995,973
52-wk High
537.50
537.50
52-wk Low
355.00
355.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.38
|2.38
|2.38
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|1,610.01
|1,641.00
|1,528.70
|1,600.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|1,763.99
|1,838.64
|1,683.00
|1,771.82
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|21.57
|23.27
|20.22
|22.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|24.94
|27.52
|23.07
|26.59
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|10.63
|11.20
|10.12
|15.34
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,610.01
|1,610.01
|1,610.76
|1,611.39
|1,600.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,763.99
|1,763.99
|1,767.85
|1,766.72
|1,771.82
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21.57
|21.57
|21.57
|21.74
|22.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24.94
|24.94
|25.04
|25.20
|26.59
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|3