Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MHSM.NS)

MHSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

473.85INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs12.75 (+2.77%)
Prev Close
Rs461.10
Open
Rs456.25
Day's High
Rs482.00
Day's Low
Rs456.25
Volume
93,527
Avg. Vol
96,808
52-wk High
Rs482.00
52-wk Low
Rs212.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 7.13 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 4,145.55 4,462.10 3,829.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 14,386.40 15,223.80 13,549.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 19,275.50 20,026.00 18,524.90 15,021.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 21,595.20 22,072.00 21,118.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 7.13 7.13 7.13 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 18.81 23.01 14.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 26.99 28.70 25.27 19.20
Year Ending Mar-19 2 30.76 32.40 29.12 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,145.55 4,505.00 359.45 8.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,205.00 3,808.60 603.60 18.83
Quarter Ending Mar-16 3,086.00 3,250.40 164.40 5.33
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2,237.00 1,900.20 336.80 15.06
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2,681.00 2,632.80 48.20 1.80

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,145.55 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 14,386.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 19,275.50 19,275.50 19,275.50 18,089.80 15,021.00
Year Ending Mar-19 21,595.20 21,595.20 21,595.20 21,196.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

