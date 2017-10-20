Edition:
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (MICP.PA)

MICP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

121.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€121.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
449,278
52-wk High
€125.70
52-wk Low
€92.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 9.80 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 6 6
(3) HOLD 6 6 7 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.32 2.32 2.36 2.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 5,911.00 5,911.00 5,911.00 --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 22,611.00 22,611.00 22,611.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 22,195.80 22,580.00 21,849.00 21,669.80
Year Ending Dec-18 20 22,994.10 23,949.00 21,850.00 22,433.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 9.80 9.80 9.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 9.40 10.16 8.57 9.17
Year Ending Dec-18 22 10.49 11.78 9.22 10.17
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.35 11.70 7.00 13.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 5,182.43 5,141.00 41.43 0.80
Quarter Ending Mar-11 4,711.86 5,047.00 335.14 7.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,911.00 5,911.00 5,911.00 5,911.00 --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 22,611.00 22,611.00 22,611.00 22,611.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22,195.80 22,246.20 22,293.10 22,435.00 21,669.80
Year Ending Dec-18 22,994.10 23,035.80 23,114.80 23,257.10 22,433.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 9.80 9.80 9.80 9.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9.40 9.42 9.52 9.45 9.17
Year Ending Dec-18 10.49 10.51 10.60 10.57 10.17

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA News

