Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA (MILS3.SA)

MILS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

4.46BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 4.46
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
778,488
52-wk High
R$ 5.32
52-wk Low
R$ 3.26

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -0.15 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.67 3.50 3.50 3.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 81.66 81.66 81.66 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2 324.72 346.64 302.80 497.23
Year Ending Dec-18 2 357.56 405.52 309.60 527.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 -0.15 -0.15 -0.15 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1 -0.53 -0.53 -0.53 -0.03
Year Ending Dec-18 1 -0.29 -0.29 -0.29 0.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 86.89 70.64 16.25 18.70
Quarter Ending Mar-17 88.51 66.12 22.39 25.30
Quarter Ending Dec-16 95.48 75.04 20.44 21.41
Quarter Ending Sep-16 98.04 86.14 11.90 12.14
Quarter Ending Jun-16 122.26 105.35 16.91 13.83

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 81.66 81.66 81.66 81.66 --
Year Ending Dec-17 324.72 324.72 346.64 346.64 497.23
Year Ending Dec-18 357.56 357.56 405.52 405.52 527.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

