Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2,132.00 2,132.00 2,132.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 9,626.67 9,687.00 9,563.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 10,609.50 10,759.00 10,460.00 13,399.30 Year Ending Mar-19 2 11,734.50 12,355.00 11,114.00 12,373.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 3 6.03 6.40 5.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 7.45 7.50 7.40 9.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 8.55 8.90 8.20 10.80