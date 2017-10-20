Edition:
3M Co (MMM.N)

MMM.N on New York Stock Exchange

221.32USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$221.32
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
542,986
52-wk High
$221.32
52-wk Low
$163.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.99 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 2 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.57 2.50 2.56 2.56

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 7,475.93 7,591.32 7,390.64 7,570.19
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 7,975.32 7,976.30 7,974.34 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 30,868.30 31,065.30 30,728.00 30,993.60
Year Ending Dec-18 9 32,043.70 32,381.10 31,649.90 31,969.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8 1.99 2.06 1.92 2.06
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 2.33 2.38 2.27 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 8.96 9.03 8.85 8.81
Year Ending Dec-18 11 9.43 9.67 9.25 9.51
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 9.38 10.00 8.15 8.76

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,857.54 7,810.00 47.54 0.60
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,472.25 7,685.00 212.75 2.85
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,333.66 7,329.00 4.66 0.06
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,711.24 7,709.00 2.24 0.03
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,706.79 7,662.00 44.79 0.58
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.54 2.25 0.29 11.53
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.06 2.16 0.10 4.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.87 1.88 0.01 0.43
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.14 2.15 0.01 0.51
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.07 2.08 0.01 0.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 7,475.93 7,439.18 7,439.18 7,439.18 7,570.19
Quarter Ending Mar-18 7,975.32 7,893.70 7,893.70 7,893.70 --
Year Ending Dec-17 30,868.30 30,843.50 30,822.60 30,822.60 30,993.60
Year Ending Dec-18 32,043.70 31,945.00 31,884.10 31,884.10 31,969.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.99 1.98 1.98 1.98 2.06
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2.33 2.35 2.34 2.34 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8.96 8.95 8.94 8.94 8.81
Year Ending Dec-18 9.43 9.45 9.44 9.44 9.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 4 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1 2 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2 2 2
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

