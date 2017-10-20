Edition:
Metropole Television SA (MMTP.PA)

MMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€20.51
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
107,430
52-wk High
€22.15
52-wk Low
€15.16

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 4 4
(3) HOLD 11 12 13 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 2 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.95 2.90 3.05 3.05

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1,339.30 1,381.00 1,288.00 1,280.22
Year Ending Dec-18 17 1,459.35 1,547.00 1,309.00 1,299.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1.15 1.32 1.04 1.07
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1.25 1.38 1.10 1.10
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 5.37 9.90 -3.30 5.05

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 297.67 298.60 0.93 0.31
Quarter Ending Jun-11 377.03 377.00 0.03 0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-11 342.00 342.70 0.70 0.20

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,339.30 1,339.30 1,340.30 1,345.72 1,280.22
Year Ending Dec-18 1,459.35 1,459.35 1,460.41 1,460.35 1,299.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.15 1.15 1.14 1.14 1.07
Year Ending Dec-18 1.25 1.25 1.24 1.24 1.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

