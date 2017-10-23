Edition:
India

Minda Industries Ltd (MNDA.BO)

MNDA.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

832.20INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.90 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
Rs845.10
Open
Rs845.10
Day's High
Rs849.00
Day's Low
Rs830.05
Volume
7,138
Avg. Vol
22,920
52-wk High
Rs900.05
52-wk Low
Rs263.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 5.86 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 4 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.22 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 9,500.31 9,818.62 9,182.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 33,897.90 35,388.40 32,014.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 42,935.50 46,159.00 40,052.00 37,646.50
Year Ending Mar-19 8 52,358.20 56,195.00 48,790.00 41,387.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 5.86 6.23 5.50 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 22.57 26.60 19.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 26.60 30.20 22.51 22.17
Year Ending Mar-19 8 35.56 43.10 25.05 25.36

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,965.39 9,448.10 517.29 5.19
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,500.31 9,480.50 19.81 0.21
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8,116.03 8,758.20 642.17 7.91
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8,693.50 9,012.00 318.50 3.66
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,938.00 7,598.10 660.10 9.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,500.31 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 33,897.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 42,935.50 42,935.50 42,935.50 43,272.90 37,646.50
Year Ending Mar-19 52,358.20 52,358.20 52,358.20 49,556.80 41,387.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Minda Industries Ltd News

