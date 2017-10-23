Minda Industries Ltd (MNDA.BO)
MNDA.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
832.20INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.90 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
Rs845.10
Open
Rs845.10
Day's High
Rs849.00
Day's Low
Rs830.05
Volume
7,138
Avg. Vol
22,920
52-wk High
Rs900.05
52-wk Low
Rs263.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|5.86
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|4
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.22
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|9,500.31
|9,818.62
|9,182.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|33,897.90
|35,388.40
|32,014.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|42,935.50
|46,159.00
|40,052.00
|37,646.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|52,358.20
|56,195.00
|48,790.00
|41,387.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|5.86
|6.23
|5.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|22.57
|26.60
|19.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|26.60
|30.20
|22.51
|22.17
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|35.56
|43.10
|25.05
|25.36
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,965.39
|9,448.10
|517.29
|5.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,500.31
|9,480.50
|19.81
|0.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8,116.03
|8,758.20
|642.17
|7.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8,693.50
|9,012.00
|318.50
|3.66
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,938.00
|7,598.10
|660.10
|9.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,500.31
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33,897.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|42,935.50
|42,935.50
|42,935.50
|43,272.90
|37,646.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|52,358.20
|52,358.20
|52,358.20
|49,556.80
|41,387.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
