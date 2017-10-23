Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 9,500.31 9,818.62 9,182.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 33,897.90 35,388.40 32,014.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 42,935.50 46,159.00 40,052.00 37,646.50 Year Ending Mar-19 8 52,358.20 56,195.00 48,790.00 41,387.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 5.86 6.23 5.50 -- Year Ending Mar-17 5 22.57 26.60 19.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 26.60 30.20 22.51 22.17 Year Ending Mar-19 8 35.56 43.10 25.05 25.36