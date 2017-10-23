Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 5,833.00 5,833.00 5,833.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 20,005.00 22,261.00 17,088.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 24,818.00 25,343.00 24,293.00 23,451.30 Year Ending Mar-19 2 28,860.50 29,976.00 27,745.00 29,927.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2.66 2.80 2.52 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 7.91 9.11 6.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 9.53 10.29 8.70 8.94 Year Ending Mar-19 3 10.53 12.08 9.10 10.19