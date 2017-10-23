Edition:
Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development SAE (MNHD.CA)

MNHD.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

10.25EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.06 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
£10.19
Open
£10.23
Day's High
£10.41
Day's Low
£10.15
Volume
1,265,337
Avg. Vol
1,789,883
52-wk High
£12.21
52-wk Low
£6.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.12 2.12 2.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 2,309.43 2,538.00 2,191.00 1,105.10
Year Ending Dec-18 3 2,686.13 3,274.00 1,827.00 1,653.35
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.05 1.13 0.95 0.44
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.15 1.25 1.05 0.56

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 439.00 410.27 28.73 6.54
Quarter Ending Sep-16 189.30 578.65 389.35 205.68
Quarter Ending Jun-16 306.00 295.12 10.88 3.56
Quarter Ending Sep-15 225.00 132.40 92.60 41.16
Quarter Ending Sep-14 215.00 178.06 36.94 17.18

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,309.43 2,309.43 2,309.43 2,112.25 1,105.10
Year Ending Dec-18 2,686.13 2,686.13 2,686.13 2,198.60 1,653.35

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development SAE News

