Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 2,309.43 2,538.00 2,191.00 1,105.10 Year Ending Dec-18 3 2,686.13 3,274.00 1,827.00 1,653.35 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.05 1.13 0.95 0.44 Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.15 1.25 1.05 0.56