Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS.NS)

MOFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,466.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.95 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs1,478.65
Open
Rs1,480.20
Day's High
Rs1,486.75
Day's Low
Rs1,452.55
Volume
50,052
Avg. Vol
164,140
52-wk High
Rs1,519.40
52-wk Low
Rs437.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3,023.00 3,023.00 3,023.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 13,394.20 16,588.50 10,200.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 19,811.30 21,922.60 17,700.00 11,734.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 23,789.20 25,978.30 21,600.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 21.98 24.26 19.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 37.49 45.10 29.87 27.20
Year Ending Mar-19 2 47.58 58.90 36.27 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,908.31 5,707.30 798.99 16.28
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,023.00 5,345.40 2,322.40 76.82
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,624.30 3,748.80 124.50 3.44
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,871.00 3,749.30 878.30 30.59
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2,292.00 3,028.80 736.80 32.15
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6.82 6.95 0.13 1.91
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5.58 6.14 0.56 10.04
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.80 6.25 3.45 123.21
Quarter Ending Mar-16 3.30 3.29 0.01 0.30
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2.60 3.04 0.44 16.92

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,023.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 13,394.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 19,811.30 19,811.30 19,811.30 19,811.30 11,734.00
Year Ending Mar-19 23,789.20 23,789.20 23,789.20 23,789.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 21.98 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 37.49 37.49 37.49 37.49 27.20
Year Ending Mar-19 47.58 47.58 47.58 47.58 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

