Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS.NS)
MOFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,466.70INR
23 Oct 2017
1,466.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.95 (-0.81%)
Rs-11.95 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs1,478.65
Rs1,478.65
Open
Rs1,480.20
Rs1,480.20
Day's High
Rs1,486.75
Rs1,486.75
Day's Low
Rs1,452.55
Rs1,452.55
Volume
50,052
50,052
Avg. Vol
164,140
164,140
52-wk High
Rs1,519.40
Rs1,519.40
52-wk Low
Rs437.00
Rs437.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3,023.00
|3,023.00
|3,023.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|13,394.20
|16,588.50
|10,200.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|19,811.30
|21,922.60
|17,700.00
|11,734.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|23,789.20
|25,978.30
|21,600.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|21.98
|24.26
|19.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|37.49
|45.10
|29.87
|27.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|47.58
|58.90
|36.27
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,908.31
|5,707.30
|798.99
|16.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,023.00
|5,345.40
|2,322.40
|76.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,624.30
|3,748.80
|124.50
|3.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,871.00
|3,749.30
|878.30
|30.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,292.00
|3,028.80
|736.80
|32.15
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6.82
|6.95
|0.13
|1.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5.58
|6.14
|0.56
|10.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.80
|6.25
|3.45
|123.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|3.30
|3.29
|0.01
|0.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2.60
|3.04
|0.44
|16.92
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,023.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13,394.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19,811.30
|19,811.30
|19,811.30
|19,811.30
|11,734.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23,789.20
|23,789.20
|23,789.20
|23,789.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21.98
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37.49
|37.49
|37.49
|37.49
|27.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|47.58
|47.58
|47.58
|47.58
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Motilal Oswal, MMTC-PAMP launch digital gold service
- India's Motilal Oswal, MMTC-PAMP launch digital gold service
- BRIEF-India's Motilal Oswal Financial Services June-qtr PAT rises
- BRIEF-Motilal Oswal Financial Services seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-India's Motilal Oswal Financial Services seeks members' nod to issue NCDs