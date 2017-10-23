Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.BO)
MOSS.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
359.50INR
3:29pm IST
359.50INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.00 (+1.13%)
Rs4.00 (+1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs355.50
Rs355.50
Open
Rs355.10
Rs355.10
Day's High
Rs359.50
Rs359.50
Day's Low
Rs354.10
Rs354.10
Volume
76,087
76,087
Avg. Vol
244,826
244,826
52-wk High
Rs361.50
Rs361.50
52-wk Low
Rs185.33
Rs185.33
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.39
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|11
|11
|11
|10
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|10
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|8
|10
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.16
|2.21
|2.22
|2.26
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13
|113,506.00
|130,136.00
|108,100.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|146,947.00
|146,947.00
|146,947.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|26
|430,170.00
|446,482.00
|400,573.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|29
|554,262.00
|590,080.00
|471,566.00
|513,191.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29
|652,048.00
|939,730.00
|533,317.00
|590,460.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|2.39
|2.79
|2.13
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|4.93
|7.60
|2.26
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27
|7.74
|9.67
|6.53
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|30
|10.91
|15.58
|9.43
|10.84
|Year Ending Mar-19
|30
|14.07
|20.54
|11.37
|13.10
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|26.43
|43.00
|14.01
|20.11
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|125,452.00
|129,768.00
|4,315.83
|3.44
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|113,506.00
|111,000.00
|2,505.91
|2.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|109,201.00
|105,138.00
|4,063.17
|3.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|104,144.00
|102,138.00
|2,006.50
|1.93
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|107,747.00
|103,523.00
|4,224.16
|3.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.68
|2.03
|0.65
|24.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.39
|2.71
|0.32
|13.46
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.85
|1.97
|0.12
|6.47
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.25
|1.80
|0.55
|43.80
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.69
|1.53
|0.16
|9.75
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|113,506.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|146,947.00
|153,767.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|430,170.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|554,262.00
|554,267.00
|553,105.00
|548,941.00
|513,191.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|652,048.00
|652,055.00
|651,029.00
|643,010.00
|590,460.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.39
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|4.93
|5.06
|7.60
|7.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7.74
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10.91
|10.91
|10.73
|10.58
|10.84
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14.07
|14.07
|13.90
|13.46
|13.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|2
|1
