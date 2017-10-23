Edition:
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.BO)

MOSS.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

359.50INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.00 (+1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs355.50
Open
Rs355.10
Day's High
Rs359.50
Day's Low
Rs354.10
Volume
76,087
Avg. Vol
244,826
52-wk High
Rs361.50
52-wk Low
Rs185.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.39 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 11 11 11 10
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 10 8 8
(3) HOLD 8 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.16 2.21 2.22 2.26

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13 113,506.00 130,136.00 108,100.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 146,947.00 146,947.00 146,947.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 26 430,170.00 446,482.00 400,573.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 29 554,262.00 590,080.00 471,566.00 513,191.00
Year Ending Mar-19 29 652,048.00 939,730.00 533,317.00 590,460.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 2.39 2.79 2.13 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 4.93 7.60 2.26 --
Year Ending Mar-17 27 7.74 9.67 6.53 --
Year Ending Mar-18 30 10.91 15.58 9.43 10.84
Year Ending Mar-19 30 14.07 20.54 11.37 13.10
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 26.43 43.00 14.01 20.11

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 125,452.00 129,768.00 4,315.83 3.44
Quarter Ending Mar-17 113,506.00 111,000.00 2,505.91 2.21
Quarter Ending Dec-16 109,201.00 105,138.00 4,063.17 3.72
Quarter Ending Sep-16 104,144.00 102,138.00 2,006.50 1.93
Quarter Ending Jun-16 107,747.00 103,523.00 4,224.16 3.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.68 2.03 0.65 24.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.39 2.71 0.32 13.46
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.85 1.97 0.12 6.47
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.25 1.80 0.55 43.80
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.69 1.53 0.16 9.75

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 113,506.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 146,947.00 153,767.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 430,170.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 554,262.00 554,267.00 553,105.00 548,941.00 513,191.00
Year Ending Mar-19 652,048.00 652,055.00 651,029.00 643,010.00 590,460.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.39 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 4.93 5.06 7.60 7.60 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7.74 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10.91 10.91 10.73 10.58 10.84
Year Ending Mar-19 14.07 14.07 13.90 13.46 13.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd News

