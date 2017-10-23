Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 13 113,506.00 130,136.00 108,100.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 146,947.00 146,947.00 146,947.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 26 430,170.00 446,482.00 400,573.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 29 554,262.00 590,080.00 471,566.00 513,191.00 Year Ending Mar-19 29 652,048.00 939,730.00 533,317.00 590,460.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 2.39 2.79 2.13 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 4.93 7.60 2.26 -- Year Ending Mar-17 27 7.74 9.67 6.53 -- Year Ending Mar-18 30 10.91 15.58 9.43 10.84 Year Ending Mar-19 30 14.07 20.54 11.37 13.10 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 26.43 43.00 14.01 20.11