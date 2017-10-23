Edition:
India

Marico Ltd (MRCO.NS)

MRCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

317.50INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.05 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs314.45
Open
Rs314.40
Day's High
Rs319.90
Day's Low
Rs314.40
Volume
446,447
Avg. Vol
1,091,180
52-wk High
Rs348.70
52-wk Low
Rs234.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.21 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 14 15 16 16
(4) UNDERPERFORM 9 9 9 9
(5) SELL 4 4 5 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.08 3.08 3.12 3.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 19 13,628.20 14,342.00 13,035.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 19,262.90 20,726.00 17,799.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 36 60,644.60 62,853.00 59,351.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 35 66,813.60 72,251.30 63,464.10 75,135.60
Year Ending Mar-19 35 76,460.70 86,225.20 71,774.70 84,890.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11 1.21 1.30 1.09 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 2.23 2.56 1.88 --
Year Ending Mar-17 36 6.21 6.60 5.98 --
Year Ending Mar-18 36 6.88 7.83 6.20 7.83
Year Ending Mar-19 36 8.15 9.36 7.10 9.07
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 14.70 18.00 11.90 12.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 17,826.80 16,814.70 1,012.06 5.68
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,628.20 13,151.70 476.50 3.50
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,542.60 14,139.80 402.77 2.77
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15,229.10 14,390.30 838.78 5.51
Quarter Ending Jun-16 18,668.10 17,498.50 1,169.56 6.27
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.08 1.80 0.28 13.66
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.21 1.31 0.10 8.12
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.50 1.49 0.01 0.75
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.39 1.40 0.01 0.90
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.15 2.08 0.07 3.25

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,628.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 19,262.90 19,262.90 19,262.90 19,262.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 60,644.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 66,813.60 66,862.60 67,032.60 67,151.40 75,135.60
Year Ending Mar-19 76,460.70 76,484.90 76,799.30 77,001.10 84,890.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.21 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2.23 2.23 2.23 2.24 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6.21 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6.88 6.89 6.92 6.94 7.83
Year Ending Mar-19 8.15 8.15 8.19 8.21 9.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 2 0 3
Year Ending Mar-19 0 2 0 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Marico Ltd News

