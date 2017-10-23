Edition:
India

Mercator Ltd (MRCT.NS)

MRCT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

41.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs41.65
Open
Rs42.00
Day's High
Rs42.00
Day's Low
Rs40.15
Volume
1,062,168
Avg. Vol
1,466,142
52-wk High
Rs55.25
52-wk Low
Rs32.95

Consensus Recommendations

No consensus recommendations data available;

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials

Mercator Ltd News

» More MRCT.NS News