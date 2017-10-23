Edition:
MRF Ltd (MRF.BO)

MRF.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

63,425.00INR
9:43am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-203.45 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs63,628.40
Open
Rs63,405.00
Day's High
Rs63,579.90
Day's Low
Rs63,339.90
Volume
22
Avg. Vol
1,046
52-wk High
Rs74,100.00
52-wk Low
Rs46,202.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.25 1.33 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 141,464.00 148,306.00 134,622.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 156,790.00 169,946.00 152,170.00 167,784.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4 178,456.00 195,143.00 172,023.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 3,860.05 4,087.00 3,633.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 3,410.28 4,401.90 2,715.00 4,132.78
Year Ending Mar-19 4 4,963.11 5,560.90 4,436.15 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 15.78 15.78 15.78 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 36,554.00 35,666.10 887.90 2.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 32,925.00 31,524.40 1,400.60 4.25
Quarter Ending Sep-16 34,703.30 35,911.70 1,208.37 3.48
Quarter Ending Jun-16 36,461.60 34,629.40 1,832.23 5.03
Quarter Ending Mar-16 33,297.50 34,363.00 1,065.50 3.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 451.60 251.19 200.41 44.38
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,105.67 1,157.54 51.87 4.69
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1,054.00 915.20 138.80 13.17
Quarter Ending Sep-13 561.55 434.08 127.47 22.70
Quarter Ending Jun-13 398.99 535.89 136.90 34.31

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 141,464.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 156,790.00 156,790.00 157,945.00 157,945.00 167,784.00
Year Ending Mar-19 178,456.00 178,456.00 180,167.00 180,167.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3,860.05 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,410.28 3,410.28 3,584.10 3,584.10 4,132.78
Year Ending Mar-19 4,963.11 4,963.11 5,138.77 5,138.77 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

