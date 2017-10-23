Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 2 141,464.00 148,306.00 134,622.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 156,790.00 169,946.00 152,170.00 167,784.00 Year Ending Mar-19 4 178,456.00 195,143.00 172,023.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 3,860.05 4,087.00 3,633.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 3,410.28 4,401.90 2,715.00 4,132.78 Year Ending Mar-19 4 4,963.11 5,560.90 4,436.15 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 1 15.78 15.78 15.78 --