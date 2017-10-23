MRF Ltd (MRF.BO)
MRF.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
63,425.00INR
9:43am IST
63,425.00INR
9:43am IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-203.45 (-0.32%)
Rs-203.45 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs63,628.40
Rs63,628.40
Open
Rs63,405.00
Rs63,405.00
Day's High
Rs63,579.90
Rs63,579.90
Day's Low
Rs63,339.90
Rs63,339.90
Volume
22
22
Avg. Vol
1,046
1,046
52-wk High
Rs74,100.00
Rs74,100.00
52-wk Low
Rs46,202.00
Rs46,202.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.25
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|141,464.00
|148,306.00
|134,622.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|156,790.00
|169,946.00
|152,170.00
|167,784.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|178,456.00
|195,143.00
|172,023.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|3,860.05
|4,087.00
|3,633.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|3,410.28
|4,401.90
|2,715.00
|4,132.78
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|4,963.11
|5,560.90
|4,436.15
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|15.78
|15.78
|15.78
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|36,554.00
|35,666.10
|887.90
|2.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|32,925.00
|31,524.40
|1,400.60
|4.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|34,703.30
|35,911.70
|1,208.37
|3.48
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|36,461.60
|34,629.40
|1,832.23
|5.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|33,297.50
|34,363.00
|1,065.50
|3.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|451.60
|251.19
|200.41
|44.38
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,105.67
|1,157.54
|51.87
|4.69
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1,054.00
|915.20
|138.80
|13.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|561.55
|434.08
|127.47
|22.70
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|398.99
|535.89
|136.90
|34.31
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|141,464.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|156,790.00
|156,790.00
|157,945.00
|157,945.00
|167,784.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|178,456.00
|178,456.00
|180,167.00
|180,167.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,860.05
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,410.28
|3,410.28
|3,584.10
|3,584.10
|4,132.78
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,963.11
|4,963.11
|5,138.77
|5,138.77
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank
- BRIEF-India's MRF Ltd June qtr profit down about 78 pct
- BRIEF-India's MRF seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as MD
- CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 15
- BRIEF-India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct