Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA)
MRFG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
6.39BRL
20 Oct 2017
6.39BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 6.39
R$ 6.39
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,720,714
1,720,714
52-wk High
R$ 7.98
R$ 7.98
52-wk Low
R$ 5.08
R$ 5.08
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.07
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.90
|2.45
|2.36
|2.36
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|5,765.61
|7,197.04
|5,144.40
|6,472.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|5,240.52
|5,373.64
|5,107.40
|5,506.47
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|19,720.20
|26,666.70
|18,205.00
|21,994.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|20,945.30
|22,505.20
|19,122.00
|23,036.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.07
|0.28
|-0.08
|0.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|0.01
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|-0.43
|-0.14
|-0.66
|0.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|0.36
|0.52
|0.26
|0.49
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,970.67
|4,312.96
|657.71
|13.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,758.29
|4,136.16
|622.12
|13.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,986.90
|5,000.22
|13.33
|0.27
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,833.00
|4,451.13
|381.87
|7.90
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,192.50
|4,774.40
|418.10
|8.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.04
|-0.12
|0.08
|-173.97
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.00
|-0.34
|0.34
|11,366.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.03
|-0.52
|0.48
|-1,417.54
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.16
|-0.33
|0.17
|-103.87
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.01
|-0.25
|0.27
|1,786.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,765.61
|5,765.61
|5,846.20
|5,846.20
|6,472.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5,240.52
|5,240.52
|5,240.52
|5,240.52
|5,506.47
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19,720.20
|19,720.20
|19,787.50
|19,728.00
|21,994.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20,945.30
|20,945.30
|20,993.40
|20,993.40
|23,036.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.07
|0.07
|0.11
|0.11
|0.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.01
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.43
|-0.43
|-0.39
|-0.36
|0.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.36
|0.36
|0.39
|0.39
|0.49
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
