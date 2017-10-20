Edition:
Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA)

MRFG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

6.39BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 6.39
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,720,714
52-wk High
R$ 7.98
52-wk Low
R$ 5.08

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.07 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 5 5 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.90 2.45 2.36 2.36

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 5,765.61 7,197.04 5,144.40 6,472.47
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 5,240.52 5,373.64 5,107.40 5,506.47
Year Ending Dec-17 10 19,720.20 26,666.70 18,205.00 21,994.80
Year Ending Dec-18 9 20,945.30 22,505.20 19,122.00 23,036.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.07 0.28 -0.08 0.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.01
Year Ending Dec-17 7 -0.43 -0.14 -0.66 0.44
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.36 0.52 0.26 0.49

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,970.67 4,312.96 657.71 13.23
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,758.29 4,136.16 622.12 13.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,986.90 5,000.22 13.33 0.27
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,833.00 4,451.13 381.87 7.90
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,192.50 4,774.40 418.10 8.05
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.04 -0.12 0.08 -173.97
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.00 -0.34 0.34 11,366.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.03 -0.52 0.48 -1,417.54
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.16 -0.33 0.17 -103.87
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.01 -0.25 0.27 1,786.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,765.61 5,765.61 5,846.20 5,846.20 6,472.47
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5,240.52 5,240.52 5,240.52 5,240.52 5,506.47
Year Ending Dec-17 19,720.20 19,720.20 19,787.50 19,728.00 21,994.80
Year Ending Dec-18 20,945.30 20,945.30 20,993.40 20,993.40 23,036.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.11 0.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.01
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.43 -0.43 -0.39 -0.36 0.44
Year Ending Dec-18 0.36 0.36 0.39 0.39 0.49

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

