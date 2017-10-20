Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 5,765.61 7,197.04 5,144.40 6,472.47 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 5,240.52 5,373.64 5,107.40 5,506.47 Year Ending Dec-17 10 19,720.20 26,666.70 18,205.00 21,994.80 Year Ending Dec-18 9 20,945.30 22,505.20 19,122.00 23,036.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.07 0.28 -0.08 0.20 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.01 Year Ending Dec-17 7 -0.43 -0.14 -0.66 0.44 Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.36 0.52 0.26 0.49