Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG_u.TO)
MRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.56CAD
20 Oct 2017
15.56CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$15.56
$15.56
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
20,055
20,055
52-wk High
$16.21
$16.21
52-wk Low
$12.40
$12.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|235.53
|242.10
|224.70
|221.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|256.50
|272.00
|229.20
|223.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|1.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1.82
|1.82
|1.82
|1.06
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|55.60
|55.62
|0.02
|0.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|55.50
|55.44
|0.06
|0.11
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|54.30
|55.10
|0.80
|1.46
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|53.50
|53.59
|0.09
|0.16
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|55.50
|54.35
|1.15
|2.06
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|0.33
|0.05
|0.28
|84.85
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.31
|0.18
|0.13
|41.94
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|235.53
|235.53
|235.53
|235.53
|221.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|256.50
|256.50
|256.50
|256.50
|223.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|1.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.82
|1.82
|1.82
|1.82
|1.06
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT, Morguard Corp complete acquisition of U.S. multi-suite residential property
- BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential Reit basic FFO of $0.32 per unit
- BRIEF-Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.